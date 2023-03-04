Home>>
Steam train runs past cole flower fields in Sichuan, SW China
(Xinhua) 10:02, March 04, 2023
A steam train runs past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Shang Wenyi)
Tourists take pictures of a steam train running past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
A steam train runs past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
A steam train runs past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hybrid train, a new generation, makes debut
- Evolving train tickets reflect rapid changes to China's railway services
- 'Study trains' provide haven for passengers of all ages
- An insider's view on historic changes in train ticketing system
- Slow train provides study room for student passengers in SW China's Chongqing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.