We Are China

Steam train runs past cole flower fields in Sichuan, SW China

Xinhua) 10:02, March 04, 2023

A steam train runs past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Shang Wenyi)

Tourists take pictures of a steam train running past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A steam train runs past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A steam train runs past cole flower fields in Jianwei County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)