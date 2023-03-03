Hybrid train, a new generation, makes debut
A hybrid light rail train mainly powered by hydrogen fuel cells makes its debut in Baoding, Hebei province, on Thursday. [Photo by Zhao Dapeng/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A hybrid light rail train — mainly powered by hydrogen fuel cells — made its debut on Thursday in Baoding, Hebei province, after it was completed by a local company.
As a new generation of light rail train, it's equipped with fully automatic driving function, with a maximum speed reaching 80 kilometers per hour, according to the train's producer Hebei Jingche Rail Transit Vehicle Equipment Co.
"Using hydrogen fuel cells as the main power source, the train can be charged fully in 15 minutes, for a driving range of no less than 100 kilometers," said Zhang Hong, deputy general manager of Beijing Jingtou Rail Transit Technology Research Institute Co, developer of the train.
The other source of power is lithium cells.
