'Study trains' provide haven for passengers of all ages

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:02, February 21, 2023

[Photo/CCTV News]

A slow train in Southwest China boasting its own study room has attracted much attention from netizens, according to a CCTV News report on Monday.

The train No 5609/5610, which runs between Chongqing and Xiushan county, is a public-welfare "slow train".

In some carriages, some seats have been replaced with desks and chairs adjacent to the windows to transform it into a "study carriage" for passengers in need.

The Chinese characters "Yu Yue" appear on the train, which translates to "traveling and reading happily." Other inspirational slogans can be seen throughout the converted carriages.

In addition to No 5609/5610, other "slow trains" have been upgraded with "study carriages", including No 5619/5620 and 5633/5634 which run along the Chengdu-Kunming Railway. Students from nearby schools often take the train between school and home. The trains are their "school buses" and many passengers use their travel time to complete homework.

On train No Z150, which runs between Guiyang and Beijing, a transformed "book bar" carriage has been welcomed by college students. There are nearly 400 universities and colleges in the cities along the line, making train No Z150 the first choice for most students on those campuses. Since 2015, the train's dining car has been open for free at night to provide returning students with a lending library, free tea and other services. These small measures by the railway department are a welcome comfort for passengers in need of a relaxing place to continue their studies.

