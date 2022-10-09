Fuxing bullet trains to be put into operation in Jiangxi
Fuxing bullet intelligent trains make debut at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fuxing bullet trains are expected to start operation soon. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
Fuxing bullet intelligent trains make debut at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fuxing bullet trains are expected to start operation soon. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
A technician inspects a Fuxing bullet train at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
Photo shows the interior view of the business class on a new Fuxing bullet train in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
A driver checks signal signs on a new Fuxing bullet train at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
A crew member inspects a new Fuxing bullet train in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
Technicians check the new Fuxing bullet train at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's fastest maglev train, developed by China, on exhibition in Berlin
- Automated water-saving washing facility in NW China’s Gansu cleans whole train cars in only 10 minutes
- Chongqing, Chengdu record 20,000 China-Europe freight train trips
- 'Different temperatures on the same train' of Chongqing's Rail Transit
- 1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in SW China
- First cargo train of Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle launched
- Chinese manufacturer unveils new generation of commercial maglev train
- Pic story: dining car captain provides good service to passengers
- Pic story: maintenance team inspects EMU trains every day to ensure smooth operation
- New China-Europe train route links Suzhou, Milan
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.