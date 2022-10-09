We Are China

Fuxing bullet trains to be put into operation in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 11:06, October 09, 2022

Fuxing bullet intelligent trains make debut at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fuxing bullet trains are expected to start operation soon. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

A technician inspects a Fuxing bullet train at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Photo shows the interior view of the business class on a new Fuxing bullet train in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

A driver checks signal signs on a new Fuxing bullet train at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

A crew member inspects a new Fuxing bullet train in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Technicians check the new Fuxing bullet train at a maintenance station of Nanchang Railway in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

