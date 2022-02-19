Pic story: dining car captain provides good service to passengers
Tao Chunxiang prepares packed meals at the kitchen of the dining carriage aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang sticks a date label onto a packed meal aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang prepares packed meals at the kitchen of the dining carriage aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang puts packed meals in place at the kitchen of the dining carriage aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang sells packed meals aboard the train K112 from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang gives a packed meal to a passenger aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang gives a packed meal to a passenger aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang writes date labels for packed meals aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang prepares packed meals at the kitchen of the dining carriage aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tao Chunxiang gives a packed meal to her colleague aboard a train from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province to east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2022. Tao Chunxiang is a dining car captain of Shanghai Team in Guiyang Passenger Transport Section. Tao started to work as a train attendant on dining carriage in 1992 and will retire in late February 2022. In 2006, she took the position of dining car captain. Over the years, she has led all the staff of the dining car class to strive to improve the quality of meals. She also takes advantage of the dining car's downtime offering seats for people who are in need. On her last shift to serve the Spring Festival travel rush before the retirement, she works hard to provide tasty food and good services to passengers as always. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
