Pic story: maintenance team inspects EMU trains every day to ensure smooth operation
Railway mechanic Song Peng inspects a bullet train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2022. In spite of the cold weather, a maintenance team under China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd. inspects over 70 different types of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on a daily basis to ensure that local bullet trains run smoothly. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Railway mechanic Tian Sheng inspects a bullet train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2022. In spite of the cold weather, a maintenance team under China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd. inspects over 70 different types of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on a daily basis to ensure that local bullet trains run smoothly. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
A railway mechanic inspects the power distribution cabinet on a bullet train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2022. In spite of the cold weather, a maintenance team under China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd. inspects over 70 different types of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on a daily basis to ensure that local bullet trains run smoothly. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Wu Guohua, head of a maintenance team, inspects the pantograph of a bullet train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2022. In spite of the cold weather, a maintenance team under China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd. inspects over 70 different types of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on a daily basis to ensure that local bullet trains run smoothly. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Railway mechanic Song Peng inspects a bullet train in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2022. In spite of the cold weather, a maintenance team under China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd. inspects over 70 different types of electric multiple unit (EMU) trains on a daily basis to ensure that local bullet trains run smoothly. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
