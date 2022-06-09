'Different temperatures on the same train' of Chongqing's Rail Transit

Ecns.cn) 14:48, June 09, 2022

Photo shows a subway train of Line 4 of Chongqing Rail Transit (CRT). (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The second phase of CRT Line 4 which is going to be put into operation soon has set up temperature management carriages. Passengers can choose warm or cold carriages according to personal preference.

Chongqing downtown areas have opened a total of 10 rail lines with a total mileage of nearly 450 kilometers, covering airports, high-speed railway stations, comprehensive transport hubs and business areas. The daily maximum travel volume exceeds four million times.

