Home>>
'Different temperatures on the same train' of Chongqing's Rail Transit
(Ecns.cn) 14:48, June 09, 2022
Photo shows a subway train of Line 4 of Chongqing Rail Transit (CRT). (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
The second phase of CRT Line 4 which is going to be put into operation soon has set up temperature management carriages. Passengers can choose warm or cold carriages according to personal preference.
Chongqing downtown areas have opened a total of 10 rail lines with a total mileage of nearly 450 kilometers, covering airports, high-speed railway stations, comprehensive transport hubs and business areas. The daily maximum travel volume exceeds four million times.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in SW China
- First cargo train of Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle launched
- Chinese manufacturer unveils new generation of commercial maglev train
- Pic story: dining car captain provides good service to passengers
- Pic story: maintenance team inspects EMU trains every day to ensure smooth operation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.