World's fastest maglev train, developed by China, on exhibition in Berlin
(People's Daily App) 16:55, September 22, 2022
The world's first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train is showcased at the ongoing InnoTrans, a railway industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany. The train, self-developed by China, rolled off assembly line in July 2021 in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province.
