Affectionate hugs warm return trips after Lantern Festival
(People's Daily Online) 13:45, February 08, 2023
Children wearing the same clothes say goodbye to each other with hugs before checking in at the Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Lu Yao)
Right after the Lantern Festival, which fell on Feb. 5 this year, the Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, saw a growing influx of passengers making their return trips.
Before checking in, passengers bade farewell and expressed their best wishes to family and friends with affectionate hugs.
