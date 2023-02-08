Affectionate hugs warm return trips after Lantern Festival

People's Daily Online) 13:45, February 08, 2023

Children wearing the same clothes say goodbye to each other with hugs before checking in at the Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Lu Yao)

Right after the Lantern Festival, which fell on Feb. 5 this year, the Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, saw a growing influx of passengers making their return trips.

Before checking in, passengers bade farewell and expressed their best wishes to family and friends with affectionate hugs.

