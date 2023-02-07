Event in celebration of Lantern Festival held in Nairobi, Kenya
Residents try traditional Chinese costumes during an event in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 5, 2023. An event featuring various activities was held in Kenya's capital Nairobi in celebration of the Lantern Festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
A resident wins awards in a riddle-guessing activity during an event in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 5, 2023. An event featuring various activities was held in Kenya's capital Nairobi in celebration of the Lantern Festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
A child participates in a ring toss game during an event in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 5, 2023. An event featuring various activities was held in Kenya's capital Nairobi in celebration of the Lantern Festival on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
