InPics: Dragon dance competition sparking the atmosphere of Lantern Festival in SW China's Guizhou Province

Xinhua) 09:00, February 07, 2023

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

TAIJIANG, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The traditional "Wulong Xuhua" show is a kind of dragon dance performed amid fireworks by the Miao ethnic group. It was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2021.

On the eve of the Lantern Festival this year, local people of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province attends a "Wulong Xuhua" competition in celebration of the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.

