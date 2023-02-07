InPics: Dragon dance competition sparking the atmosphere of Lantern Festival in SW China's Guizhou Province
People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023.(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
TAIJIANG, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The traditional "Wulong Xuhua" show is a kind of dragon dance performed amid fireworks by the Miao ethnic group. It was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2021.
On the eve of the Lantern Festival this year, local people of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province attends a "Wulong Xuhua" competition in celebration of the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year.
