Chinese celebrate Lantern Festival with folk cultural activities

(People's Daily App) 14:13, February 06, 2023

The grand finale of the Chinese New Year as well as the first full moon of the lunar New Year, the Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese calendar, which is February 5 this year. Eating sweet dumplings, solving lantern riddles, watching lantern shows and other folk activities all celebrate the coming of a new year.

