Monday, February 06, 2023

Festive China: Lantern Festival

(Ecns.cn) 08:40, February 06, 2023

The Lantern Festival, marked on the fifteenth day of Zheng Yue, or the first lunar month, is traditionally considered as the final day of the Spring Festival.

