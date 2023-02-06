Chinese people celebrate Lantern Festival

Children interact with lion dance performers in Lucun Village of Balidian Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People guess lantern riddles at the waiting hall of the Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People perform dragon dance in Baiyin, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

People perform dragon dance in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua)



People perform traditional Yangge dance in Midong District in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Tourists in traditional costume enjoy boat ride in Lucun Village of Balidian Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People purchase Yuanxiao, sweet glutinous rice dumplings for celebrating the Lantern Festival, at a country fair in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Children guess lantern riddles in Yangpu District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Xuyi County in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Folk artists perform "Dongbei Dagu", a folk art of drum music and recitative, at a country fair in Yingkou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

People perform dragon dance in Midong District in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People perform folk drum dance in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists taste Tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit, in Houlihua Village of Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Children perform lion dance in Longde County in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2023. People celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, with various traditional customs across the country. (Photo by Tang Chengzhuo/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fireworks explode in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. The traditional "Wulong Xuhua" show is a kind of dragon dance performed amid fireworks by the Miao ethnic group. Local people of Taijiang County attended a "Wulong Xuhua" competition on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People perform "Wulong Xuhua" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Folk artists perform in Wude Town of Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 5, 2023 shows people performing dragon dance in Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Children perform lion dance in Longde County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Tang Chengzhuo/Xinhua)

People perform in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Members of a female waist drum team perform in Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A girl is pictured during a dragon dance performance in Changning County of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Zhuang Geer/Xinhua)

People perform in Fudian Town, Ruyang County of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance performance in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

People perform in celebration of the Lantern Festival in Longchuan County of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 5, 2023 shows people performing dragon dance in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People perform in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman guesses lantern riddles in Neiqiu County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 5, 2023 shows people celebrating the Lantern Festival in Longchuan County of Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Chen Jingui/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Meitan County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Luo Xinghan/Xinhua)

People perform wooden-bench dragon dance in Pingyang Village of Majian Town, Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

People guess lantern riddles in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Children interact with lion dance performers at a kindergarten in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Xu Junyong/Xinhua)

People visit a temple fair at Zhongnanmen historical and cultural tourist area in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Peng Jun/Xinhua)

People perform in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 5, 2023 shows people performing dragon dance in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Han Xianpu/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform in Yuanshi County of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Zhao Huabin/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Niuchang Village of Meitan County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Li Renjun/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Fudian Town, Ruyang County of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform in Nanhe District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows a night view of a lantern fair at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists take a selfie at a lantern fair at Jinjiang amusement park in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Tourists look at light installations during a light show at Beijing Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People experience shadow puppetry during a lantern fair at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Visitors look at lanterns during a lantern fair at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists visit a light show at Nangong World Botanical Amusement Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows a night view of a lantern fair at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows a night view of a lantern fair at the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists look at light installations during a light show at Beijing Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at Jinjiang amusement park in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Tourists watch a dance performance during a lantern fair at Jinjiang amusement park in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 4, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Tourists visit a light show at Nangong World Botanical Amusement Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists visit a light show at Nangong World Botanical Amusement Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Tourists look at light installations during a light show at Beijing Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The moon and light installations are pictured during a light show at Beijing Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Visitors pose for a photo during a lantern fair at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2023. Lantern fairs and light shows were held to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

