Monday, February 06, 2023

Culture Fact: Lantern Festival

(Ecns.cn) 08:39, February 06, 2023

The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities.

