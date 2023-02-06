Home>>
Culture Fact: Lantern Festival
(Ecns.cn) 08:39, February 06, 2023
The Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb. 5 this year. The festival features family reunions, feasts, light shows and various cultural activities.
