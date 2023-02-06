Lantern Festival celebrated across China

Xinhua) 08:56, February 06, 2023

People watch a dragon dance performance in Puchang Town of Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Li Qianyong/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Puchang Town of Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Li Qianyong/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform lion dance at Xiangfeng Town of Laifeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Tang Jun/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Chengguan Town of Shibing County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Mo Guibin/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance in Baojing County, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Long Enze/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Pingtou Town of Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform in Haiqing Town of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Wang Peike/Xinhua)

People beat drums and gongs in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in Bincheng District of Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2023. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Photo by Li Rongxin/Xinhua)

