In Pics: People across China celebrate Lantern Festival

People's Daily Online) 16:37, February 07, 2023

A lantern show in Baotu Spring Park attracts crowds of visitors in Jinan, north China’s Shandong Province, on Feb. 2, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

This year’s Lantern Festival fell on Feb 5, 2023. Various activities were held across China to mark the event, which people celebrated in an atmosphere of joy and ecstasy.

