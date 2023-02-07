Event celebrating Lantern Festival held in Texas, U.S.

February 07, 2023

A lantern in the shape of a rabbit is seen at an event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Southlake, Texas, the United States, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Xin Jin/Xinhua)

People shows paper-cuts themed on the Chinese New Year during an event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Southlake, Texas, the United States, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Xin Jin/Xinhua)

People perform drangon dance during an event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Southlake, Texas, the United States, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Xin Jin/Xinhua)

People learn to make lanterns during an event celebrating the Lantern Festival in Southlake, Texas, the United States, Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo by Xin Jin/Xinhua)

