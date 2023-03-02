Baoning sweet steamed bun: Time-honored staple food flourishes in SW China's Sichuan
Baoning sweet steamed bun is a traditional staple food of Langzhong ancient city (formerly known as Baoning) in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. With a history of more than 200 years, the special bun is without doubt a testament to the ingenuity and skill of Chinese cuisine.
Using high-quality white flour as the main ingredient, the buns are produced according to 21 complete procedures, and finished with a red edible seal to prove their authenticity.
As white as snow with a mellow and sweet flavor, the specialty is nothing short of divine – it’s soft and non-sticky when eaten hot and turns crisp and refreshing when it cools. The buns can also be shaped into various forms and shapes to give all kinds of visually stunning appearances.
After being passed down for generations, Baoning sweet steamed buns have become an iconic food of Langzhong that is loved by locals and tourists from around the country. In 2006, it was recognized as one of the first batch of "China Time-honored Brands", and in 2013, the technique for making Baoning sweet steamed buns was listed as an intangible cultural heritage of Nanchong city.
