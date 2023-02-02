Explorer from SW China's Sichuan begins transatlantic crossing

People's Daily Online) 13:55, February 02, 2023

Liu Yong, an explorer from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, begins a transatlantic crossing with five French partners on Jan. 30. (Photo/Sichuan Tourism University)

After three years of preparations, Liu Yong, an explorer from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, began a transatlantic crossing with five French partners on Jan. 30.

Departing from Chengdu on Jan. 11, Liu, who is also a professor at the Sichuan Tourism University, arrived ten days later in El Hierro in the Canary Islands of Spain, the starting point of the voyage. The six members spent about a week preparing the vessel and necessary supplies, and underwent some team training before beginning their endeavor. The crew will row across the Atlantic Ocean without power or backup during the whole journey, travelling a distance of some 5,500 kilometers in about 45 to 55 days, and finally arrive in Guadeloupe in the Caribbean. Liu will also conduct some scientific research during the journey.

The six members spent about a week preparing the vessel and necessary supplies, and underwent some team training before beginning their endeavor. ((Photo/Sichuan Tourism University))

The six explorers will row in two pairs day and night through choppy and unpredictable waters, which will be a huge challenge both mentally and physically.

According to Zhang Fuyou, a lecturer at Sichuan Tourism University, rowing across the Atlantic without support can be very challenging.

"Professor Liu's life is the stuff of legend. He has explored more than 100 countries. This adventure is also a result of his hobbies and dreams,” Liu's colleague said.

