China's Sichuan eyes 6 pct GDP growth in 2023

Workers are busy at a company's workshop in an innovation incubation park for micro, small and medium enterprises in Renshou County of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 19, 2020. (Photo by Pan Jianyong/Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Sichuan Province has set a GDP growth target of about 6 percent for 2023, local authorities have said.

Sichuan's GDP stood at 5.67 trillion yuan (about 839.47 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 2.9 percent from the previous year, the provincial government announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

In 2022, fixed-asset investment in Sichuan increased by 8.4 percent over the previous year. The province's total volume of imports and exports topped 1 trillion yuan, an increase of 6.1 percent over the previous year.

