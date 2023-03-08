We Are China

165-meter-long ice cave discovered in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 14:35, March 08, 2023

A large ice cave is discovered near a "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 7, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

The ice cave is 165 meters long, 26 meters wide and 15 meters high, marking the largest in Tibet.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)