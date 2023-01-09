Tourists experience game of throwing water into freezing air in "China's coldest town"

People's Daily Online) 13:50, January 09, 2023

More than 50 forest firefighters, as well as tourists, played a game with water spray in Huzhong district, Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 5, 2023. As they splashed water into the air, the water immediately turned into circles of ice fog.

A tourist splashes water into the air, immediately turning it into a circle of ice fog in Huzhong district, Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Jan. 5, 2023. (Chinanews.com/Zhang Zhao)

Located at the northern foot of Yilehuli Mountain in Dahinggan, Huzhong district is known as "China's coldest town". The annual average temperature here is minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, and the lowest temperature in the history of the town was minus 53.2 degrees Celsius.

Wang Ping, director of the Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau of Huzhong district, said that snow and ice tourism have activated the district. Apart from experiencing snow and ice activities, tourists can also have fun inside a local reindeer park, Wang introduced.

Tourists splash water into the air, immediately turning it into a circle of ice fog in Huzhong district, Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Jan. 5, 2023. (Chinanews.com/Zhang Zhao)

Tourists splash water into the air, immediately turning it into a circle of ice fog in Huzhong district, Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Jan. 5, 2023. (Chinanews.com/Zhang Zhao)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)