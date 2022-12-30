We Are China

Nationwide ice sculpture competition for college students kicks off in NE China

Xinhua) 08:53, December 30, 2022

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A nationwide ice sculpture competition for college students kicked off in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Thursday.

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Contestants work on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Contestants work on ice sculptures during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Contestants work on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Contestants work on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A contestant works on an ice sculpture during a competition in Zhaolin Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)