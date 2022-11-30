Languages

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Relief sculpture fresco: A new dimension for wall art

(People's Daily App) 16:05, November 30, 2022

 

This young artist is adding a new dimension to painting! Relief sculpture fresco is a kind of art that combines fresco and sculpture, using cement, pigments and other materials to create three-dimensional paintings.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)

