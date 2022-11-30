Home>>
Relief sculpture fresco: A new dimension for wall art
(People's Daily App) 16:05, November 30, 2022
This young artist is adding a new dimension to painting! Relief sculpture fresco is a kind of art that combines fresco and sculpture, using cement, pigments and other materials to create three-dimensional paintings.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
