Home>>
Transformation of bamboo
(People's Daily App) 15:58, October 31, 2022
Bamboo sculpture master Hong Jianguan, with his sophisticated skills, brings soul to bamboo poles and roots. His works reflect the depth and beauty of bamboo sculpture.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rubber sculptor: Innovation with old tires
- Senior inheritor uses innovation to pass on traditional painted sculpture craft
- Chinese folk artist creates glittering paper-cutting artwork using copper foil
- Ancient sculpture remnants reunited after 3,000 years
- ICH inheritor in NW China’s Xinjiang integrates local features with paper-pulp sculptures
- Modern Chinese sculptures on display at National Museum of Australia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.