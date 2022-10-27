Home>>
Rubber sculptor: Innovation with old tires
(People's Daily App) 13:56, October 27, 2022
Normally, old tires can be reused as a swing, a trampoline, or a swimming buoy. Check out how a useless old tire can also be made into a marvelous sculpture. Let’s watch this video and see how a craftsman named Baige uses round tires to make sculptures in various shapes.
(Compiled by Wu Meixuan)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
