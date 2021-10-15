Chinese silk embroidery, sculpture exhibition held in Turkey to mark 50-year China-Turkey ties

Xinhua) 08:50, October 15, 2021

ANKARA, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Silk Embroidery and Sculpture Exhibition was opened on Thursday at the Yenimahalle Municipality Nazim Hikmet Assembly and Art Center in Ankara, capital of Turkey.

As part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Turkey, the event will display hundreds of pieces of Suzhou Silk Embroidery and Chinese sculptures.

Cheng Weihua, charge d'affaires of Chinese Embassy in Turkey, Shi Ruilin, cultural counselor of the Chinese embassy, Yuksel Mansur Kilinc, a member of the Turkish parliament, and other Chinese diplomats and Turkish representatives from various fields attended the opening ceremony.

China and Turkey, with common interests and great development potential, are willing to make an effort in promoting their ties in the future, said Cheng.

Zeynep Dila Yavuz, a 19-year-old university student from Turkey, sang a Chinese song Tomorrow Will Be Better with her peers. They also performed a stage show in cheongsam and Tang suit, both traditional Chinese clothing.

Expressing her strong interest in the Chinese language, cuisine and culture, Yavuz said she is now learning Chinese and hoped that she could visit China in the future.

"The exhibition is a great opportunity for me to talk to the Chinese people and make Chinese culture accessible to more Turks," she added.

Dong Yingchun, the Chinese teacher of Zeynep, said she chose the song Tomorrow Will Be Better to encourage everyone to stay positive and hopeful in the shadow of the pandemic, as well as to send good wishes to the future of China-Turkey ties.

Co-organized by Chinese Embassy in Turkey, the Turkish Chinese Friendship Foundation and the Yenimahalle district Municipality of Ankara, the exhibition will last from Thursday to Saturday.

