Turkey holds "China in My Dreams" painting competition

Xinhua) 08:35, August 25, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Turkey Liu Shaobin (2nd R) presents the award to Nurhan Ozdemir (2nd L), the top winner of the 5th "China in My Dreams" drawing competition in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The fifth edition of "China in My Dreams," a drawing competition attended by high school students across Turkey, was held in capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, this year's contest attracted 174 paintings from 118 high schools in Turkey.

Visitors look at the paintings displayed at the 5th "China in My Dreams" drawing competition in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A total of 12 drawings won the prizes. The one named "Tea for Friendship," created by Nurhan Ozdemir from Yuksel Yalova Fine Arts High School, was awarded the best painting of this year.

Liu Shaobin, Chinese ambassador to Turkey, said at the award ceremony that "China in My Dreams" is not only an art contest, but also a platform to know China and promote friendship between Chinese and Turkish peoples.

Visitors look at the paintings displayed at the 5th "China in My Dreams" drawing competition in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

He said that over the past 50 years, China and Turkey have made great progress in political, trade, cultural and scientific cooperation. He hoped more and more young people would devote themselves to building friendly ties between the two countries.

The group photo of the contestants at the 5th "China in My Dreams" drawing competition held in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The first "China in My Dreams" competition was held in 2016. The winners of the contest are invited to visit China.

