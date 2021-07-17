Chinese FM highlights strengthening China-Turkey strategic dialogue, cooperation

Xinhua) 17:23, July 17, 2021

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Guodong)

TASHKENT, July 16 (Xinhua) -- In a world that is undergoing turbulence and changes, it is necessary for China and Turkey, both major emerging markets, to strengthen strategic dialogue and conduct strategic cooperation, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks during talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Uzbek capital Tashkent.

China is ready to work with Turkey to implement the important consensus reached between the heads of state in recent phone talks, and promote China-Turkey cooperation in all respects, Wang said.

The two sides, Wang stressed, should take great care to maintain their political mutual trust and abide by their political commitment.

The mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Turkey has broad prospects and great potential. China supports Chinese enterprises in promoting bilateral cooperation in accordance with market rules, Wang said.

China is also ready to strengthen coordination with Turkey on the current international and regional situation, push forward the political settlement of the Afghan issue and maintain peace and stability in the region, he added.

For his part, Cavusoglu said Turkey attaches great importance to the bilateral ties. The recent call between the two heads of state is very important and successful. Turkey is ready to establish more frequent contact with the Chinese side and forge closer ties.

Cavusoglu expressed gratitude to China for providing vaccines, adding that Turkey supports further vaccine cooperation with Chinese enterprises.

Turkey firmly supports the one-China principle and backs the Chinese move to safeguard its sovereignty, the minister said.

Cavusoglu said Turkey does not agree with or participate in any move by some forces to pressure China by using Xinjiang-related issues.

Turkey is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China on the Afghan issue, prevent the outbreak of a civil war in Afghanistan and promote peace and reconciliation among all parties in the war-torn country, he noted.

