Chinese FM urges countries to practice real multilateralism

Xinhua) 09:05, July 04, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the ninth World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, on July 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on countries around the world to uphold and practice real multilateralism to effectively respond to various security challenges.

Wang made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the ninth World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Saturday.

Organized by the university in partnership with the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, the forum is a non-governmental seminar focusing on international security. The theme of this year's forum is International Security Cooperation in the Post-Pandemic Era: Upholding and Practicing Multilateralism.

Noting the country has just celebrated the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Wang said the CPC has always been committed to peaceful development, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation.

"Upholding and practicing true multilateralism is the correct direction to solve complicated problems in today's world and effectively respond to various traditional and non-traditional security challenges. It is also the only way to break zero-sum game, resist unilateral bullying, and truly achieve lasting peace and common security," Wang said.

He called on countries around the world to jointly cope with imminent global challenges, promote political settlement of global hotspot issues, and oppose all dangerous practices that artificially create division and confrontation.

China will carry forward the common values of mankind, adhere to true multilateralism, actively practice the new security concept and work with other countries to build a world of lasting peace and universal security, Wang added.

