China urges relevant countries to address serious human rights violations

Xinhua) 09:34, June 23, 2021

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged relevant countries to take concrete steps to address their serious human rights problems, according to a press release published on the ministry's website.

The statement came after the joint remarks made by 65 countries at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in support of China's stance, opposing interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

While Canada, on behalf of some Western countries, has attacked and accused China on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, the above-mentioned 65 countries urged abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and opposed politicizing human rights issues and the application of double standards, as well as groundless accusations against China that are politically driven and based on disinformation.

The spokesperson said the call for justice at the UNHRC reflects the popular will of the international community and reveals the hypocrisy of a few Western countries in meddling in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

The aim of these countries is to suppress and contain China and impede China's development, the spokesperson said, adding, "This is doomed to fail."

The spokesperson said that China is determined to promote and protect human rights at home, as well as to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

While these countries claim to be arbiters of human rights, they have turned a blind eye to their own serious human rights problems, the spokesperson said, citing appalling human rights violations by countries like Canada, the United States and Britain.

The spokesperson urged these countries to engage in serious self-reflection, take concrete measures to address their own serious human rights problems, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations, and do good and practical deeds for the sound development of the international cause of human rights.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)