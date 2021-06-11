Home>>
Chinese FM to deliver video speech at Conference on Disarmament in Geneva
(Xinhua) 17:58, June 11, 2021
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Friday deliver a speech entitled "Uphold Multilateralism and Seek Common Security" at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here Friday.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.