Chinese FM holds talks with PNG counterpart

Xinhua) 13:27, June 04, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Soroi Eoe, minister of foreign affairs and international trade of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

GUIYANG, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held talks with Soroi Eoe, minister of foreign affairs and international trade of Papua New Guinea (PNG), in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Noting this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Wang said that the most important experience of the two countries' relations is that both sides have always been treating each other as equals and supporting each other on issues concerning core interests and major concerns.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread all over the world, Wang said, international cooperation against the pandemic cannot slacken for a moment. China is willing to continue to share its experience with PNG in fighting the pandemic, provide medical supplies, strengthen exchanges on public health management and medical technology, and promote the building of a health community with a shared future.

He noted that the two economies are highly complementary and have huge potential for cooperation. China is willing to strengthen strategic docking with PNG, and deepen joint efforts to develop the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and better benefit people on both sides.

China has been cooperating with the Pacific island countries on the basis of equality and respect and is committed to promoting their development and prosperity, Wang said.

Eoe extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and thanked the country for its long-term support and assistance to PNG's economic and social development, especially its fight against the epidemic.

Eoe said that PNG hopes to conduct governance exchanges with China, learn from China's development experience, achieve common development and prosperity, and build a community with a shared future between China and the Pacific island countries.

PNG and the Pacific island countries are firmly opposed to Japan's decision to dump contaminated nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, Eoe said, adding that PNG will join hands with other nations including China to resist Japan's irresponsible action.

