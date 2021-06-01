Home>>
Chinese FM to attend BRICS foreign ministers' meeting via video link
(Xinhua) 16:35, June 01, 2021
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday via video link at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said here Tuesday.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM holds talks with Hungarian counterpart
- China firmly opposes using pandemic to interfere in China's internal affairs: FM spokesperson
- Chinese FM holds talks with Irish counterpart
- So-called "Uygur Tribunal" a lie maker: FM spokesperson
- Chinese FM attends Africa Day reception, urges enhanced cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.