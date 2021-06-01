Chinese FM to attend BRICS foreign ministers' meeting via video link

Xinhua) 16:35, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday via video link at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said here Tuesday.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)