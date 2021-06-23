Chinese FM calls for high-quality development cooperation with New Zealand

Xinhua) 10:52, June 23, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a video talk with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a video talk with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, calling for the promotion of cooperation on high-quality development.

Wang said that China attaches great importance to its relations with New Zealand and cherishes the mutual trust that has been established between the two countries.

The two sides should make good use of the upgraded China-New Zealand free trade agreement, speed up talks over the detailed cooperation plan on "the Belt and Road Initiative" as well as its implementation, and promote the high-quality development of bilateral cooperation.

China is ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with New Zealand in the spirit of mutual respect, promote their respective development as well as regional prosperity, and build a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang added.

Mahuta offered congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and hailed China's achievements in poverty reduction, sustainable development and COVID-19 pandemic response.

