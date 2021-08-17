Home>>
China releases draft rules preventing unfair competition in internet sector
(Xinhua) 13:53, August 17, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top market regulator on Tuesday released draft rules preventing unfair competition in the internet sector.
The rules were drafted to maintain fair competition in the market order, protect the legitimate rights and interests of operators and consumers, and promote the standard, sustained and healthy development of the digital economy, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.
The administration on Tuesday began soliciting public opinion on the draft rules, and is open to public feedback until Sept. 15.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's major internet firms post robust H1 growth
- China launches special campaign to regulate its internet sector
- China's major internet firms log rapid revenue growth
- Framing Chinese-U.S. competition as contest between systems undermines Washington's interests: media
- China's industrial internet connects 73 mln equipment amid digital transformation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.