China releases draft rules preventing unfair competition in internet sector

Xinhua) 13:53, August 17, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top market regulator on Tuesday released draft rules preventing unfair competition in the internet sector.

The rules were drafted to maintain fair competition in the market order, protect the legitimate rights and interests of operators and consumers, and promote the standard, sustained and healthy development of the digital economy, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.

The administration on Tuesday began soliciting public opinion on the draft rules, and is open to public feedback until Sept. 15.

