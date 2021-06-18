Framing Chinese-U.S. competition as contest between systems undermines Washington's interests: media
NEW YORK, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The dangers of conceiving of U.S.-Chinese competition as a global contest between systems outweigh the benefits to Washington, an article published by Foreign Affair on Friday has said.
This good-versus-evil rhetoric, framed by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, creates a permissive domestic environment for xenophobia, anti-Asian racism, and violence against anyone perceived as foreign, said the article titled "The Clash of Systems -- Washington Should Avoid Ideological Competition With Beijing."
According to the article, casting U.S.-Chinese competition as a contest between systems also undermines Washington's ability to engage productively with a wide range of governments in Asia and beyond.
The true sources of China's foreign policy influence are not ideological, said the article, noting that around the world, Beijing's "no strings attached" assistance has avoided ideological conditions.
Take China's behavior in Southeast Asia as an example, it reveals no favoritism toward political system with similar ideological foundations, it said.
The article added that over the last two decades, the Communist Party of China has built contacts with more than 400 political parties in over 160 countries.
