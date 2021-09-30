Turkish aims to increase dried fruit exports to China

Xinhua) 09:28, September 30, 2021

ISTANBUL, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Turkey aims to boost dried fruit exports to China, one of its main target markets, a press release said on Wednesday.

Turkey's production capacity, product quality, and product variety are suitable for a stronger presence in the Chinese market, said Ismail Gulle, chairman of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

"Additionally, as the middle class grows in China, the demand for quality products also increases in this country," Gulle was quoted as saying in the press release.

"We must take advantage of these opportunities and increase our interest in this important market," he added.

The Istanbul Exporters' Associations organized an online program on Sept. 28-29 in coordination with TIM and the Turkish Trade Ministry, bringing together 14 Turkish exporting companies and 33 Chinese companies operating in this sector.

"In 2020, as the dried fruit industry, we exported 28.5 million U.S. dollars to China with an increase of 21 percent year-on-year, and China ranked tenth in our export list," said Muhsin Cakici, president of the Istanbul Dried Fruits and Products Exporters' Association.

"Despite the unusual and adverse impacts of the global pandemic, our traditional products such as pistachios, dried apricots, and dried figs have found a significant place in the Chinese market," he told the opening ceremony of the program.

Turkey also plans to increase its exports of other products, such as almonds, he added.

