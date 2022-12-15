We Are China

Winter scenery of the Montmartre in Paris, France

Xinhua) 15:12, December 15, 2022

People purchase Eiffel Tower sculpture souvenirs at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows the Eiffel Tower sculpture souvenirs sold by a street vendor at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People look at the city of Paris covered with snow at the Montmartre in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A street artist waits for customers at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A woman takes photos of the city of Paris covered with snow at the Montmartre in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A woman visits a souvenir shop at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People look at the city of Paris covered with snow at the Montmartre in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

