Winter scenery of the Montmartre in Paris, France
People purchase Eiffel Tower sculpture souvenirs at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows the Eiffel Tower sculpture souvenirs sold by a street vendor at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
People look at the city of Paris covered with snow at the Montmartre in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A street artist waits for customers at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A woman takes photos of the city of Paris covered with snow at the Montmartre in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A woman visits a souvenir shop at the Montmartre after snow in Paris, France, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
