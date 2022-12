We Are China

Emerald-like Ulansuhai Nur in Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 14:15, December 12, 2022

Amazing winter scenery of Ulansuhai Nur, a major freshwater lake in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

