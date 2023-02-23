Tourists have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival
A tourist spins a top at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2023.
The theme park closed on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
