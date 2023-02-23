We Are China

Tourists have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival

Xinhua) 09:36, February 23, 2023

A tourist spins a top at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2023.

The theme park closed on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2023.

The theme park closed on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists pose for photos at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2023.

The theme park closed on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist poses for photos at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 22, 2023.

The theme park closed on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

