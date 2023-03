We Are China

500-year-old magnolia tree blooms in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 16:07, March 07, 2023

A 500-year-old ancient magnolia tree bursts into bloom at Faxi Tempe in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xu Ziqi)

