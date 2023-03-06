View of cherry blossoms in SW China

Xinhua) 08:47, March 06, 2023

Tourists visit a scenic area which features over 400 mu (about 26.7 hectares) of cherry blossoms in Malong District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This aerial photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows a scenic area which features over 400 mu (about 26.7 hectares) of cherry blossoms in Malong District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit a scenic area which features over 400 mu (about 26.7 hectares) of cherry blossoms in Malong District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)