View of cherry blossoms in SW China
(Xinhua) 08:47, March 06, 2023
Tourists visit a scenic area which features over 400 mu (about 26.7 hectares) of cherry blossoms in Malong District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This aerial photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows a scenic area which features over 400 mu (about 26.7 hectares) of cherry blossoms in Malong District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Tourists visit a scenic area which features over 400 mu (about 26.7 hectares) of cherry blossoms in Malong District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
