Orange trumpet vines give SE China’s Xiamen a spring air

People's Daily Online) 15:27, March 02, 2023

A warbling white-eye frolics amid a cluster of orange trumpet vines in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Clusters of orange trumpet vines recently made a citywide presence in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. The orange flowers, like strings of firecrackers, climbed onto frames along streets, tinting the city with a spring vibe and poising it for a prosperous new year.

The orange trumpet vine, native to Brazil in South America, is named for its trumpet shape. It is mainly planted to create urban green space because it is well adapted to the city’s climate and able to grow with strong vitality as long as there’s a support.

Xiamen has long held the title as a “natural photo studio.” Whenever the flowering season of orange trumpet vines comes, spectacular fiery flora would pour across walls in pocket parks, footpaths, and bus stops, drawing crowds of photo seekers.

