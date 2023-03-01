Spring flowers enchant people across China

(Xinhuanet) 13:37, March 01, 2023

With spring in the air, everything is full of exuberance and vitality. As flowers bloom and buds sprout from trees, people go on outings to enjoy the springtime across China.

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms and sea of clouds in Shitan Village, Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 26, 2023.(Photo by Shui Congze/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows people enjoying flowers in a wetland park in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Photo by Jian Ken/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 27, 2023 shows a train running through a cole flower field in Luoping County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.(Photo by Mao Hong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows people enjoying themselves in a plum garden in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province.(Photo by Wang Jiaman/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows visitors enjoying flower scenery on a sight-seeing vehicle in Yuqing County, Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by He Chunyu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows blooming flowers in Xiongcun Township, Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

People visit a cole flower field in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo by Wu Xingke/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows people enjoying flowers in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows people visiting a botanical garden in Maojian District, Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Cao Zhonghong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows plum blossoms at Daxi Village of Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Ancient villages in Yongtai County have been attracting many tourists as plum trees are in blossom in early spring. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists enjoy themselves at an observation deck at Daxi Village of Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows ancient buildings amid plum blossoms at Gaiyang Village of Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Plum blossoms are seen near an ancient building at Gaiyang Village of Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Students draw pictures near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

Cole flower fields are seen in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

People ride near a cole flower field in Guanhu Village, Zhangshu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows people visiting a mountain with plum blossoms in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows people visiting a mountain with plum blossoms in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A mother and daughter enjoy plum blossoms in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 18, 2023. As temperatures rise, more than 20,000 plum trees are in full bloom in the Xixi National Wetland Park, attracting crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms by boat in the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 18, 2023. As temperatures rise, more than 20,000 plum trees are in full bloom in the Xixi National Wetland Park, attracting crowds of tourists. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

