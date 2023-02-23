Flowers from China's Yunnan sold at Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok, Thailand

Xinhua) 10:31, February 23, 2023

A vendor arranges flowers from southwest China's Yunnan province at the Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2023.

The deepening cooperation between Thailand and China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has benefited flower traders in both countries. Flowers grown and picked in southwest China's Yunnan Province can reach markets in Bangkok by cold chain transportation in about 40 hours. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Workers pack flowers from southwest China's Yunnan province at the Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2023.

A worker packs flowers from southwest China's Yunnan province at the Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 21, 2023.

