In pics: plum blossoms in Nanjing, E China

Xinhua) 14:18, February 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows people visiting a mountain with plum blossoms in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

