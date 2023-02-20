We Are China

InPics: Cherry blossoms bloom in southeast China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:16, February 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

ZHANGPING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Blooming cherry blossoms in Zhangping City of southeast China's Fujian Province are an attraction for many visitors.

Enjoy the view of cherry trees in full blossoms with green tea farmland as the backdrop.

Tourists pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People view the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists take a sightseeing train at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists take a selfie at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)