Barren hills blossom after decades

(People's Daily App) 15:30, February 17, 2023

Eighteen years ago, it was a barren rocky hill in Yiliang county of Yunnan Province.

Today the 370,000 cherry blossom trees of the 267-hectare Yinghua Gu, or cherry blossom valley, bloom from December to April.

