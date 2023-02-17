Home>>
Barren hills blossom after decades
(People's Daily App) 15:30, February 17, 2023
Eighteen years ago, it was a barren rocky hill in Yiliang county of Yunnan Province.
Today the 370,000 cherry blossom trees of the 267-hectare Yinghua Gu, or cherry blossom valley, bloom from December to April.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
